Gladstone, MO
6011 N Forest Ave
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

6011 N Forest Ave

6011 North Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6011 North Forest Avenue, Gladstone, MO 64118
Oak Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
LEASE PENDING - LEASE PENDING
https://renter.rently.com/properties/887232?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

Newly Updated with full length sun room. Newer carpet, paint, and tile set this 3 bedroom apart from the rest! Don't miss the opportunity to rent this one! Ranch style home with fireplace, garage, and sun-room. Kitchen has been recently remodeled and will include all appliances. Large backyard. No basement. Laundry is in garage.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4847880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 N Forest Ave have any available units?
6011 N Forest Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
What amenities does 6011 N Forest Ave have?
Some of 6011 N Forest Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6011 N Forest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6011 N Forest Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 N Forest Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6011 N Forest Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6011 N Forest Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6011 N Forest Ave offers parking.
Does 6011 N Forest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6011 N Forest Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 N Forest Ave have a pool?
No, 6011 N Forest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6011 N Forest Ave have accessible units?
No, 6011 N Forest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 N Forest Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6011 N Forest Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6011 N Forest Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6011 N Forest Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
