6000 North Tracy Avenue

Great Northland House Ready for you!!!



Property does have 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Great Ranch style house for one level living.



Close to all that the Northland has to offer.



Make sure not to miss on this property. Property has many updates thru out the property.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*



*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application Fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.