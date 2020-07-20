All apartments in Gladstone
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:22 PM

5713 North Woodland Avenue

5713 North Woodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5713 North Woodland Avenue, Gladstone, MO 64118
Northridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
What a dollhouse in the Northland! This property is ready to greet your family! The property does have a great fenced yard for the kiddos and fido. Property does have a 1 car attached garage. Property does not have a basement. Lots of updates in this great property. Call today to set an appointment!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 North Woodland Avenue have any available units?
5713 North Woodland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
Is 5713 North Woodland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5713 North Woodland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 North Woodland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5713 North Woodland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5713 North Woodland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5713 North Woodland Avenue offers parking.
Does 5713 North Woodland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5713 North Woodland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 North Woodland Avenue have a pool?
No, 5713 North Woodland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5713 North Woodland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5713 North Woodland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 North Woodland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5713 North Woodland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5713 North Woodland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5713 North Woodland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

