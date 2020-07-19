4301 Northeast 83rd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF February Rent!



This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse is located in a highly desirable community located in North Kansas City. Featuring an open concept living room/kitchen, large master bath & closet as well a washer/dryer hookups! This home also offers an attached 1 car garage and a great backyard that is perfect for entertaining!



This property has tons of space and is giving you easy access to Hwy 152 & I-435, a commuters dream!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*this home does not accept voucher programs*



Voepel Property Mgmt.

Contact us to schedule a showing.