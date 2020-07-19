All apartments in Gladstone
Find more places like 4301 Northeast 83rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gladstone, MO
/
4301 Northeast 83rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4301 Northeast 83rd Street

4301 NE 83rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gladstone
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4301 NE 83rd St, Gladstone, MO 64119
Ridgefield

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***  1/2 OFF February Rent!

This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse is located in a highly desirable community located in North Kansas City. Featuring an open concept living room/kitchen, large master bath & closet as well a washer/dryer hookups! This home also offers an attached 1 car garage and a great backyard that is perfect for entertaining!

This property has tons of space and is giving you easy access to Hwy 152 & I-435, a commuters dream!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*this home does not accept voucher programs*

Voepel Property Mgmt.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Northeast 83rd Street have any available units?
4301 Northeast 83rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
Is 4301 Northeast 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Northeast 83rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Northeast 83rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4301 Northeast 83rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4301 Northeast 83rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4301 Northeast 83rd Street offers parking.
Does 4301 Northeast 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 Northeast 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Northeast 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 4301 Northeast 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4301 Northeast 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4301 Northeast 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Northeast 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 Northeast 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 Northeast 83rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4301 Northeast 83rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave
Gladstone, MO 64119
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St
Gladstone, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Gladstone 1 BedroomsGladstone 2 Bedrooms
Gladstone Apartments with PoolsGladstone Cheap Places
Gladstone Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City