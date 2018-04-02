All apartments in Gladstone
306 Northwest 54th Terrace

306 Northwest 54th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

306 Northwest 54th Terrace, Gladstone, MO 64118
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Northwest 54th Terrace have any available units?
306 Northwest 54th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
What amenities does 306 Northwest 54th Terrace have?
Some of 306 Northwest 54th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Northwest 54th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
306 Northwest 54th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Northwest 54th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Northwest 54th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 306 Northwest 54th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 306 Northwest 54th Terrace offers parking.
Does 306 Northwest 54th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Northwest 54th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Northwest 54th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 306 Northwest 54th Terrace has a pool.
Does 306 Northwest 54th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 306 Northwest 54th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Northwest 54th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Northwest 54th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Northwest 54th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Northwest 54th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

