Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

202 NE 74th Terrace

202 NE 74 Ter · No Longer Available
Location

202 NE 74 Ter, Gladstone, MO 64118
Linden West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 bed, 2 bath Gladstone! - NEWLY RENOVATED!!

5 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,920 sq.ft

FEATURES:
Ceiling fans
Beautiful hardwood floors
Fenced in backyard
Attached one car garage

Schools ?
Linden West Elementary School
Antioch Middle School
Oak Park High School

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4570952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 NE 74th Terrace have any available units?
202 NE 74th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
What amenities does 202 NE 74th Terrace have?
Some of 202 NE 74th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 NE 74th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
202 NE 74th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 NE 74th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 NE 74th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 202 NE 74th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 202 NE 74th Terrace offers parking.
Does 202 NE 74th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 NE 74th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 NE 74th Terrace have a pool?
No, 202 NE 74th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 202 NE 74th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 202 NE 74th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 202 NE 74th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 NE 74th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 NE 74th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 NE 74th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
