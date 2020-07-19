202 NE 74th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5 bed, 2 bath Gladstone! - NEWLY RENOVATED!!



5 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,920 sq.ft



FEATURES:

Ceiling fans

Beautiful hardwood floors

Fenced in backyard

Attached one car garage



Schools ?

Linden West Elementary School

Antioch Middle School

Oak Park High School



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!



Applications found at rentkc.net



Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



