All apartments in Gladstone
Find more places like 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gladstone, MO
/
1508 NE Shady Lane Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1508 NE Shady Lane Drive

1508 Northeast Shady Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gladstone
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1508 Northeast Shady Lane Drive, Gladstone, MO 64118
Meadowbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Rehabbed Northland Property for Rent! $1200 - Check out this newly rehabbed 3 bedroom, raised ranch in the popular Meadowbrook Estates subdivision! You'll fall in love with the new carpet, fresh paint, and modern feel to this home. Kitchen offers beautiful glass door cabinets, and plenty of space! Dinning room walks out to back balcony with large backyard. Finished walk out basement with bar area, perfect for entertainment! Get it before it's gone.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. No Section 8. We require renter's insurance. At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE5244195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive have any available units?
1508 NE Shady Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
What amenities does 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive have?
Some of 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1508 NE Shady Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive offers parking.
Does 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 NE Shady Lane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave
Gladstone, MO 64119
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St
Gladstone, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Gladstone 1 BedroomsGladstone 2 Bedrooms
Gladstone Cheap PlacesGladstone Dog Friendly Apartments
Gladstone Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stormy Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City