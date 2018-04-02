All apartments in Gladstone
1211 NE 67th Pl
1211 NE 67th Pl

1211 NE 67 Pl
Location

1211 NE 67 Pl, Gladstone, MO 64118
Bolling Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom home Gladstone with full basement.
Beautiful hardwood floors just uncovered! Pictures coming soon, but set up a time today to see this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 NE 67th Pl have any available units?
1211 NE 67th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
Is 1211 NE 67th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1211 NE 67th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 NE 67th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 NE 67th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1211 NE 67th Pl offer parking?
No, 1211 NE 67th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1211 NE 67th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 NE 67th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 NE 67th Pl have a pool?
No, 1211 NE 67th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1211 NE 67th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1211 NE 67th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 NE 67th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 NE 67th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 NE 67th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 NE 67th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
