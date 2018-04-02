Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gladstone
Find more places like 1211 NE 67th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gladstone, MO
/
1211 NE 67th Pl
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:53 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1211 NE 67th Pl
1211 NE 67 Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gladstone
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1211 NE 67 Pl, Gladstone, MO 64118
Bolling Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom home Gladstone with full basement.
Beautiful hardwood floors just uncovered! Pictures coming soon, but set up a time today to see this gem!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1211 NE 67th Pl have any available units?
1211 NE 67th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gladstone, MO
.
Is 1211 NE 67th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1211 NE 67th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 NE 67th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 NE 67th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1211 NE 67th Pl offer parking?
No, 1211 NE 67th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1211 NE 67th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 NE 67th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 NE 67th Pl have a pool?
No, 1211 NE 67th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1211 NE 67th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1211 NE 67th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 NE 67th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 NE 67th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 NE 67th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 NE 67th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave
Gladstone, MO 64119
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St
Gladstone, MO 64118
Similar Pages
Gladstone 1 Bedrooms
Gladstone 2 Bedrooms
Gladstone Cheap Places
Gladstone Dog Friendly Apartments
Gladstone Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Spring Hill, KS
Platte City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Belton, MO
Pleasant Hill, MO
Grain Valley, MO
Gardner, KS
Roeland Park, KS
Kearney, MO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stormy Acres
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City