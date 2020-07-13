All apartments in Florissant
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Sugar Pines

11011 Sugar Pines Ct · (314) 207-3055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO 63033

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1032J · Avail. Sep 11

$710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1022B · Avail. Sep 16

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 1004B · Avail. Aug 21

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 3520G · Avail. Aug 28

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sugar Pines.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
hot tub
Welcome to Sugar Pines Apartments! We are an apartment community with 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Florissant, MO. Our community has a fantastic location, quality apartments, and excellent management to create a positive rental experience. Come visit us to see our newly renovated clubhouse!

We offer spacious apartments with newer finishes, and our community has convenient on-site amenities such as a newly renovated clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Take advantage of our many amenities as a resident!

Sugar Pines Apartments is near I-270 with quick subsequent access to I-70 and I-170. We are a short drive from Downtown St. Louis, the historic Old Town District, and Lindenwood University's North County Campus. Our community is near great local shopping, restaurants and bars, and major employers. We are proud to offer the best apartment rentals in Florissant, MO. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sugar Pines have any available units?
Sugar Pines has 7 units available starting at $710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sugar Pines have?
Some of Sugar Pines's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sugar Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Sugar Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sugar Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Sugar Pines is pet friendly.
Does Sugar Pines offer parking?
Yes, Sugar Pines offers parking.
Does Sugar Pines have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sugar Pines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sugar Pines have a pool?
Yes, Sugar Pines has a pool.
Does Sugar Pines have accessible units?
No, Sugar Pines does not have accessible units.
Does Sugar Pines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sugar Pines has units with dishwashers.
Does Sugar Pines have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sugar Pines has units with air conditioning.
