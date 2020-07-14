All apartments in Florissant
Find more places like River Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florissant, MO
/
River Chase
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

River Chase

2280 Keeven Ln · (314) 207-3063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Florissant
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO 63031

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit K2167A · Avail. Oct 27

$605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit M2376D · Avail. Sep 18

$640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit M2378A · Avail. Sep 7

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit M2356A · Avail. Sep 16

$740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit M2402A · Avail. Aug 5

$740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit S2306B · Avail. Sep 29

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit S2312C · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 990 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Chase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Welcome to River Chase Apartments! We are an apartment community in Florissant, MO with 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments, and 2 bedroom townhomes.

All of our apartments have a gas stove, private patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and more. Our property has a variety of amenities for residents such as a tennis court, playground, laundry facilities, and swimming pool.

Our neighborhood is in the heart of Florissant with quick access to I-270. We are within walking distance of Koch Park and Woodland Plaza.

Our community near St. Louis combines quality apartments and excellent management to create a great rental experience.

River Chase Apartments is now under new ownership and management by Monarch Investment and Management Group. We are proud to provide wonderful apartment rentals in Florissant, MO. Our staff is here to serve you and create an enjoyable rental experience. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Chase have any available units?
River Chase has 8 units available starting at $605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does River Chase have?
Some of River Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Chase currently offering any rent specials?
River Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, River Chase is pet friendly.
Does River Chase offer parking?
Yes, River Chase offers parking.
Does River Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River Chase have a pool?
Yes, River Chase has a pool.
Does River Chase have accessible units?
No, River Chase does not have accessible units.
Does River Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does River Chase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River Chase has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for River Chase?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct
Florissant, MO 63033
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct
Florissant, MO 63033
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl
Florissant, MO 63033
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr
Florissant, MO 63033
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr
Florissant, MO 63031

Similar Pages

Florissant 1 BedroomsFlorissant 2 Bedrooms
Florissant Apartments with PoolFlorissant Cheap Places
Florissant Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, IL
St. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity