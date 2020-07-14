Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Welcome to River Chase Apartments! We are an apartment community in Florissant, MO with 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments, and 2 bedroom townhomes.



All of our apartments have a gas stove, private patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and more. Our property has a variety of amenities for residents such as a tennis court, playground, laundry facilities, and swimming pool.



Our neighborhood is in the heart of Florissant with quick access to I-270. We are within walking distance of Koch Park and Woodland Plaza.



Our community near St. Louis combines quality apartments and excellent management to create a great rental experience.



River Chase Apartments is now under new ownership and management by Monarch Investment and Management Group. We are proud to provide wonderful apartment rentals in Florissant, MO. Our staff is here to serve you and create an enjoyable rental experience. Welcome home!