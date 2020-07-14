Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse dog park internet access internet cafe playground tennis court

Enjoy everything you could want and need right at your fingertips when you live at Greenway Chase! Residents enjoy our sparkling pool all summer long, a lighted tennis court, bark park for your furry family members, playground and a new, state-of-the-art fitness center. Experience the ease of deluxe apartment living and beautifully landscaped grounds when you call Greenway Chase home!