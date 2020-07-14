Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenway Chase.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
dog park
internet access
internet cafe
playground
tennis court
Enjoy everything you could want and need right at your fingertips when you live at Greenway Chase! Residents enjoy our sparkling pool all summer long, a lighted tennis court, bark park for your furry family members, playground and a new, state-of-the-art fitness center. Experience the ease of deluxe apartment living and beautifully landscaped grounds when you call Greenway Chase home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Greenway Chase have any available units?
Greenway Chase has 6 units available starting at $1,004 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Greenway Chase have?
Some of Greenway Chase's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenway Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Greenway Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenway Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenway Chase is pet friendly.
Does Greenway Chase offer parking?
No, Greenway Chase does not offer parking.
Does Greenway Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greenway Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenway Chase have a pool?
Yes, Greenway Chase has a pool.
Does Greenway Chase have accessible units?
No, Greenway Chase does not have accessible units.
Does Greenway Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenway Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does Greenway Chase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Greenway Chase has units with air conditioning.