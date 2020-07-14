All apartments in Ferguson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

The Knolls Townhomes

3606 Pershall Rd · (314) 207-2679
Location

3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO 63135
Ferguson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1559 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1518 sqft

Unit 1588 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1518 sqft

Unit 3625 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1479 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Knolls Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
At our apartments in St. Louis, MO we have 12 beautifully landscaped acres in the North County area. The Knolls Townhomes have a variety of fantastic amenities to ensure that you will enjoy your time living in our community. We have a refreshing pool, an outdoor party pavilion, and even a jogging trail so you can take full advantage of those days when the weather is great and being outside is a must. Our community combines affordable apartments with a wonderful location, and an excellent management team to make sure that you have a great rental experience. Where you live is important and we want to make sure you enjoy the place you call home!

Unique Floor Plans

We are proud to offer unique floor plans that feature exceptional size giving your more room to stretch out and breath! Inside our 3 or 6 level townhomes, you’ll find a recessed living room, custom oak cabinetry, and many more features that will make you proud to call The Knolls home. Select apartments even feature courtyard

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Knolls Townhomes have any available units?
The Knolls Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $1,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Knolls Townhomes have?
Some of The Knolls Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Knolls Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
The Knolls Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Knolls Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Knolls Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does The Knolls Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, The Knolls Townhomes offers parking.
Does The Knolls Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Knolls Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Knolls Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, The Knolls Townhomes has a pool.
Does The Knolls Townhomes have accessible units?
No, The Knolls Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does The Knolls Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Knolls Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does The Knolls Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Knolls Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
