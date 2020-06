Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Updated 2 + Bedroom Home with Garage and Basement! - Welcome to this nicely updated 2 bedroom home! The home features mostly new flooring (no carpet!), beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, and upgraded bath. The extra large backyard includes a patio area for entertaining, The super clean basement has a 3rd bedroom, laundry room, and access to the tuck under 1 car garage.

Call Jane at 314-705-2898 to schedule an appointment.



(RLNE5747329)