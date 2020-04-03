All apartments in Excelsior Springs
1307 Milwaukee Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:31 PM

1307 Milwaukee Street

1307 Milwaukee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1307 Milwaukee Street, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Milwaukee Street have any available units?
1307 Milwaukee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Excelsior Springs, MO.
Is 1307 Milwaukee Street currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Milwaukee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Milwaukee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 Milwaukee Street is pet friendly.
Does 1307 Milwaukee Street offer parking?
No, 1307 Milwaukee Street does not offer parking.
Does 1307 Milwaukee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Milwaukee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Milwaukee Street have a pool?
No, 1307 Milwaukee Street does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Milwaukee Street have accessible units?
No, 1307 Milwaukee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Milwaukee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 Milwaukee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 Milwaukee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 Milwaukee Street does not have units with air conditioning.
