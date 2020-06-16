All apartments in Dexter
Find more places like 135 S Locust ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dexter, MO
/
135 S Locust ST
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

135 S Locust ST

135 South Locust Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

135 South Locust Street, Dexter, MO 63841

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
135 S. Locust St. - Newly remodel 4 bedroom 1 bath single family home.
2169 Square feet, skylight, fireplace and much more!
Located in downtown historic Dexter.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4627145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 S Locust ST have any available units?
135 S Locust ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dexter, MO.
Is 135 S Locust ST currently offering any rent specials?
135 S Locust ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 S Locust ST pet-friendly?
No, 135 S Locust ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dexter.
Does 135 S Locust ST offer parking?
No, 135 S Locust ST does not offer parking.
Does 135 S Locust ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 S Locust ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 S Locust ST have a pool?
No, 135 S Locust ST does not have a pool.
Does 135 S Locust ST have accessible units?
No, 135 S Locust ST does not have accessible units.
Does 135 S Locust ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 S Locust ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 S Locust ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 S Locust ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Girardeau, MOJackson, MO
Poplar Bluff, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Missouri State University