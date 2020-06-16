Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dexter, MO
/
135 S Locust ST
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
135 S Locust ST
135 South Locust Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
135 South Locust Street, Dexter, MO 63841
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
135 S. Locust St. - Newly remodel 4 bedroom 1 bath single family home.
2169 Square feet, skylight, fireplace and much more!
Located in downtown historic Dexter.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4627145)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 135 S Locust ST have any available units?
135 S Locust ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dexter, MO
.
Is 135 S Locust ST currently offering any rent specials?
135 S Locust ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 S Locust ST pet-friendly?
No, 135 S Locust ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dexter
.
Does 135 S Locust ST offer parking?
No, 135 S Locust ST does not offer parking.
Does 135 S Locust ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 S Locust ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 S Locust ST have a pool?
No, 135 S Locust ST does not have a pool.
Does 135 S Locust ST have accessible units?
No, 135 S Locust ST does not have accessible units.
Does 135 S Locust ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 S Locust ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 S Locust ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 S Locust ST does not have units with air conditioning.
