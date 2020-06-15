All apartments in Cowgill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

340 Elm St A

340 Elm Street · (727) 291-8088
Location

340 Elm Street, Cowgill, MO 64637

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$254 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296563

340 Elm St, Cowgill, MO 64637
814 sq feet. (lot size .33 Acres)
Bedroom 1 Bath 1

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$254.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $25,000.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296563
Property Id 296563

(RLNE5841618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

