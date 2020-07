Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access gym on-site laundry

Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire. Home to the University of Missouri and its Mizzou Tigers, Columbia offers small-town friendliness with big-city amenities and high quality of life for all ages and interests. Located on the west side of this historic city is Tiger Village Apartments. Our community is not only in a fantastic location, but also offers competitive pricing, flexible lease terms, on-site management and maintenance, and we’re pet friendly!