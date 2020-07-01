Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill on-site laundry business center courtyard online portal yoga

In-person tours by appointment.







Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire. Home to the University of Missouri and its Mizzou Tigers, Columbia is a great destination to visit because it hosts the fifth-largest state games in the United States, the Show-Me-State Games. From championship sports tournaments and a variety of art galleries to year-round festivals, including the famous Roots ‘n’ Blues BBQ Festival, Columbia offers small-town friendliness with big-city amenities and high quality of life for all ages and interests. Located in the heart of West Columbia is Heather Ridge Apartments, a community that offers affordable pricing, a convenient location, and excellent service.