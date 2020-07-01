All apartments in Columbia
Columbia, MO
Heather Ridge
Heather Ridge

2401 W Broadway · (573) 260-1820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$25 off monthly rent, 1/2 off application and admin fees
Location

2401 W Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0702 · Avail. Aug 19

$622

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Unit 0508 · Avail. Sep 9

$632

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0825 · Avail. now

$634

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 0418 · Avail. now

$649

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 0520 · Avail. now

$649

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heather Ridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
business center
courtyard
online portal
yoga
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire. Home to the University of Missouri and its Mizzou Tigers, Columbia is a great destination to visit because it hosts the fifth-largest state games in the United States, the Show-Me-State Games. From championship sports tournaments and a variety of art galleries to year-round festivals, including the famous Roots ‘n’ Blues BBQ Festival, Columbia offers small-town friendliness with big-city amenities and high quality of life for all ages and interests. Located in the heart of West Columbia is Heather Ridge Apartments, a community that offers affordable pricing, a convenient location, and excellent service.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $0-$600
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heather Ridge have any available units?
Heather Ridge has 5 units available starting at $622 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Heather Ridge have?
Some of Heather Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heather Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Heather Ridge is offering the following rent specials: $25 off monthly rent, 1/2 off application and admin fees
Is Heather Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Heather Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Heather Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Heather Ridge offers parking.
Does Heather Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heather Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heather Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Heather Ridge has a pool.
Does Heather Ridge have accessible units?
No, Heather Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Heather Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heather Ridge has units with dishwashers.
