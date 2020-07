Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill on-site laundry

Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire. Home to the University of Missouri and its Mizzou Tigers, Columbia is a great destination to visit because it hosts the fifth-largest state games in the United States, the Show-Me-State Games. Columbia offers small-town friendliness with big-city amenities and high quality of life for all ages and interests. Located on the west side of this historic city is Courtyard Apartments, a peaceful apartment community surrounded by beautiful trees.