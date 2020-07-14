Amenities
In-person tours by appointment.
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire. Home to the University of Missouri and its Mizzou Tigers, Columbia is a great destination to visit because it hosts the fifth-largest state games in the United States, the Show-Me-State Games. Columbia offers small-town friendliness with big-city amenities and high quality of life for all ages and interests. Located on the northern side of this historic city is Columbia Crossing Apartments, a multi-family residential property designed to give you the style and convenience you are looking for. The community is just a short walk to everything Columbia has to offer and a great place to call home.