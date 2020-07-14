All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

Columbia Crossing

Open Now until 6pm
2206 Whitegate Dr · (573) 267-5699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Waived app and admin fees for July
Location

2206 Whitegate Dr, Columbia, MO 65202
White Gate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit T1B · Avail. Jul 23

$568

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit L1A · Avail. Aug 5

$568

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit K1B · Avail. Jul 31

$633

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit M1H · Avail. now

$619

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit L3F · Avail. Jul 22

$619

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit O2H · Avail. now

$634

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Columbia Crossing.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
parking
pool
internet access
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
In-person tours by appointment.



Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire. Home to the University of Missouri and its Mizzou Tigers, Columbia is a great destination to visit because it hosts the fifth-largest state games in the United States, the Show-Me-State Games. Columbia offers small-town friendliness with big-city amenities and high quality of life for all ages and interests. Located on the northern side of this historic city is Columbia Crossing Apartments, a multi-family residential property designed to give you the style and convenience you are looking for. The community is just a short walk to everything Columbia has to offer and a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Columbia Crossing have any available units?
Columbia Crossing has 6 units available starting at $568 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Columbia Crossing have?
Some of Columbia Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Columbia Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Columbia Crossing is offering the following rent specials: Waived app and admin fees for July
Is Columbia Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Columbia Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Columbia Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Columbia Crossing offers parking.
Does Columbia Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Columbia Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Columbia Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Columbia Crossing has a pool.
Does Columbia Crossing have accessible units?
No, Columbia Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Columbia Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Columbia Crossing has units with dishwashers.
