Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM
Find Out More
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
909 Ash Apt 201
909 E Ash St
·
(573) 442-0828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
909 E Ash St, Columbia, MO 65201
Downtown Columbia
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit 909 E Ash Apt 201 · Avail. Aug 1
$1,300
2 Bed · 2 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
909 E Ash Apt 201 Available 08/01/20 2 bed/2 Bath Downtown Loft - Roof top patio space
Master bedroom with walk in closet
Exposed brick through out unit
Sorry, no undergrads
W/D in unit
(RLNE4109040)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 909 Ash Apt 201 have any available units?
909 Ash Apt 201 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
Is 909 Ash Apt 201 currently offering any rent specials?
909 Ash Apt 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Ash Apt 201 pet-friendly?
No, 909 Ash Apt 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 909 Ash Apt 201 offer parking?
No, 909 Ash Apt 201 does not offer parking.
Does 909 Ash Apt 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Ash Apt 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Ash Apt 201 have a pool?
No, 909 Ash Apt 201 does not have a pool.
Does 909 Ash Apt 201 have accessible units?
No, 909 Ash Apt 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Ash Apt 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Ash Apt 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Ash Apt 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Ash Apt 201 does not have units with air conditioning.
