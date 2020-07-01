All apartments in Columbia
909 Ash Apt 201.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

909 Ash Apt 201

909 E Ash St · (573) 442-0828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

909 E Ash St, Columbia, MO 65201
Downtown Columbia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 909 E Ash Apt 201 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

909 E Ash Apt 201 Available 08/01/20 2 bed/2 Bath Downtown Loft - Roof top patio space
Master bedroom with walk in closet
Exposed brick through out unit

Sorry, no undergrads

W/D in unit

(RLNE4109040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 909 Ash Apt 201 have any available units?
909 Ash Apt 201 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 909 Ash Apt 201 currently offering any rent specials?
909 Ash Apt 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Ash Apt 201 pet-friendly?
No, 909 Ash Apt 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 909 Ash Apt 201 offer parking?
No, 909 Ash Apt 201 does not offer parking.
Does 909 Ash Apt 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Ash Apt 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Ash Apt 201 have a pool?
No, 909 Ash Apt 201 does not have a pool.
Does 909 Ash Apt 201 have accessible units?
No, 909 Ash Apt 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Ash Apt 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Ash Apt 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Ash Apt 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Ash Apt 201 does not have units with air conditioning.

