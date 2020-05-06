All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 27 North Grace Lane, #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
27 North Grace Lane, #102
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

27 North Grace Lane, #102

27 N Grace Ln · (573) 673-0611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

27 N Grace Ln, Columbia, MO 65201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
NEW LOWER PRICE!
Beautiful, newly built 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Bay Hills. Located on the ground level featuring granite counters, new stainless appliances, washer/dryer in unit! Large living room with kitchen and breakfast area. Master bedroom has private bathroom and walk in closet along with patio access. Nic, quiet location.

At Summit Properties we pride ourselves on providing quality living and taking care of our tenants!

Call text or email Matt today for a showing!

Visit us as www.summitproperties1.com for a complete list of our available homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 North Grace Lane, #102 have any available units?
27 North Grace Lane, #102 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 North Grace Lane, #102 have?
Some of 27 North Grace Lane, #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 North Grace Lane, #102 currently offering any rent specials?
27 North Grace Lane, #102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 North Grace Lane, #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 North Grace Lane, #102 is pet friendly.
Does 27 North Grace Lane, #102 offer parking?
Yes, 27 North Grace Lane, #102 does offer parking.
Does 27 North Grace Lane, #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 North Grace Lane, #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 North Grace Lane, #102 have a pool?
No, 27 North Grace Lane, #102 does not have a pool.
Does 27 North Grace Lane, #102 have accessible units?
No, 27 North Grace Lane, #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 27 North Grace Lane, #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 North Grace Lane, #102 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 27 North Grace Lane, #102?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway
Columbia, MO 65203
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St
Columbia, MO 65203
District Flats
127 S 8th St
Columbia, MO 65201
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr
Columbia, MO 65202
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln
Columbia, MO 65203
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr
Columbia, MO 65201

Similar Pages

Columbia 2 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jefferson City, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

White Gate
Downtown Columbia

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity