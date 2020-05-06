27 North Grace Lane, #102

Amenities

NEW LOWER PRICE!

Beautiful, newly built 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Bay Hills. Located on the ground level featuring granite counters, new stainless appliances, washer/dryer in unit! Large living room with kitchen and breakfast area. Master bedroom has private bathroom and walk in closet along with patio access. Nic, quiet location.



At Summit Properties we pride ourselves on providing quality living and taking care of our tenants!



Call text or email Matt today for a showing!



