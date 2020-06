Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

REMODELED WITH NEW FLOORING AND PAINT THROUGHOUT (not pictured yet).



Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, large bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer included and 1 car garage. Call, text, or email today to schedule a viewing!



At Summit Properties, we are committed to providing quality housing at an affordable price.



