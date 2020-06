Amenities

pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1900 Mirtle Grove Ct Available 08/01/20 South Side 3 BR Duplex - Move into this great south side duplex in a fantastic location close to rock quarry park. The duplex offers a large main level living area with access to the back yard, LR fireplace and main level laundry. Upstairs you have 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms one being a private in the master. The fireplace is for decoration only as it may not be up to code. Some may have carpet, and some may have vinyl plank flooring. Check with the office to see what updates will be in the specific unit.



Directions: Rock Quarry to Nifong to Hermitage.



(RLNE5818636)