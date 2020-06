Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Summit Properties at Deerfield Apartments



Now leasing for June and July!



PETS WELCOME!



Affordable and well maintained 1-bedroom apartments with easy access to I-70 and Hwy 63. Perfect for students and young Professionals alike. Attentive on-site management committed to meeting your housing needs. Sewer and water included in rent.



Summit Properties is family owned and operated and we take pride in caring for our tenants.



visit www.summitproperties1.com for a complete list of all our available homes.