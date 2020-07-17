All apartments in Columbia
1407 Paris Rd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1407 Paris Rd.

1407 Paris Road · (573) 818-3824
Location

1407 Paris Road, Columbia, MO 65201
Benton - Stephens

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1407 Paris Rd. · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath condo close to Downtown! - This 3 bed, 2 bath condo is located close to Downtown and campus. It offers spacious and private living and a patio with green space at an unbeatable price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1407 Paris Rd. have any available units?
1407 Paris Rd. has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 1407 Paris Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Paris Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Paris Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Paris Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 1407 Paris Rd. offer parking?
No, 1407 Paris Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Paris Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Paris Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Paris Rd. have a pool?
No, 1407 Paris Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Paris Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1407 Paris Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Paris Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Paris Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Paris Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Paris Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

