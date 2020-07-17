Sign Up
Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
1407 Paris Rd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM
Find Out More
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1407 Paris Rd.
1407 Paris Road
·
(573) 818-3824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1407 Paris Road, Columbia, MO 65201
Benton - Stephens
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
3 Bedrooms
Unit 1407 Paris Rd. · Avail. now
$900
3 Bed · 2 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath condo close to Downtown! - This 3 bed, 2 bath condo is located close to Downtown and campus. It offers spacious and private living and a patio with green space at an unbeatable price!
(RLNE5897466)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1407 Paris Rd. have any available units?
1407 Paris Rd. has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
Is 1407 Paris Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Paris Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Paris Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Paris Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 1407 Paris Rd. offer parking?
No, 1407 Paris Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Paris Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Paris Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Paris Rd. have a pool?
No, 1407 Paris Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Paris Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1407 Paris Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Paris Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Paris Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Paris Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Paris Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
