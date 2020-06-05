All apartments in Columbia
1407 Bass Ave.

1407 Bass Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Bass Avenue, Columbia, MO 65201
East Campus

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
1407 Bass Ave. Available 08/01/20 4 bed/2 bath home available Fall 2020 - Large home near Campus & downtown with two kitchens.
Off-Street Parking
Large Back Yard
W/D hook-ups

(RLNE3262365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Bass Ave. have any available units?
1407 Bass Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MO.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 1407 Bass Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Bass Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Bass Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Bass Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 1407 Bass Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Bass Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1407 Bass Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Bass Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Bass Ave. have a pool?
No, 1407 Bass Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Bass Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1407 Bass Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Bass Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Bass Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Bass Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Bass Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
