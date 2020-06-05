Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
1407 Bass Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1407 Bass Ave.
1407 Bass Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1407 Bass Avenue, Columbia, MO 65201
East Campus
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
1407 Bass Ave. Available 08/01/20 4 bed/2 bath home available Fall 2020 - Large home near Campus & downtown with two kitchens.
Off-Street Parking
Large Back Yard
W/D hook-ups
(RLNE3262365)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1407 Bass Ave. have any available units?
1407 Bass Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MO
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
Is 1407 Bass Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Bass Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Bass Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Bass Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 1407 Bass Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Bass Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1407 Bass Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Bass Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Bass Ave. have a pool?
No, 1407 Bass Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Bass Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1407 Bass Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Bass Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Bass Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Bass Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Bass Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
