Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Barton

8500 Maryland Ave · (314) 222-0321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
UP TO ONE MONTH FREE on select apartment homes! We're open for in-person tours.
Location

8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO 63105
Clayton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 532 · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 639 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 439 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$2,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 615 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. Sep 6

$3,940

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1635 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Barton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
cats allowed
on-site laundry
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
nest technology
online portal
smoke-free community
wine room
UP TO ONE MONTH FREE FREE on select apartment homes! Call to book your in-person tour today!

The Barton is an upscale, smoke-free apartment community minutes from St. Louis. Our community offers the ideal combination of city living when you want it and a quiet retreat when you need it. These perfectly centered rental apartments are located in the most sought-after location of Clayton, Missouri.

The Barton offers an array of one, two, and three-bedroom luxury apartment floor plans. Conveniently located close to Interstate 170 and the Clayton MetroLink Train Station, The Barton offers easy access to St. Louis and the surrounding suburbs. Walk to Straub's Market and the shops and restaurants at Ladue Crossing. Our Clayton, MO apartments sit conveniently on the Centennial Greenway Trail. This location provides a scenic path to Clayton's elite Shaw Park and Downtown Clayton. And to make coming home to The Barton a breeze, we offer bike storage and an enclosed parking garage.

If staying in is more your style The Barton includes a wide variety of upscale apartment amenities, like personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ grills, firepit, fitness center with Peloton bikes, and a Fitness-on-Demand studio. And we also cater to pets, offering a pet-friendly community with a pet spa and fenced dog park.

The luxury does not stop at your doorstep. Within our spacious floor plans, you will be surrounded by upscale features including custom-built kitchens with stainless-steel, energy-efficient appliances, and granite countertops. The master bathroom comes complete with heated floors and a TV embedded in the mirror. Every apartment also includes a NEST Thermometer and a washer and dryer.

This is not your typical apartment community. Location, plus amenities, makes The Barton one of the premier rental communities that the Saint Louis suburbs have to offer. Clayton's newest address is just the balance you need.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 1 beds $500 2 beds
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: $300 $400 1 beds-$500 2 beds
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet.
limit: 2 pet maximum.
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact our leasing office for our pet policy and more details.
Parking Details: Garage lot: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Barton have any available units?
The Barton has 29 units available starting at $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Barton have?
Some of The Barton's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and wine room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Barton currently offering any rent specials?
The Barton is offering the following rent specials: UP TO ONE MONTH FREE on select apartment homes! We're open for in-person tours.
Is The Barton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Barton is pet friendly.
Does The Barton offer parking?
Yes, The Barton offers parking.
Does The Barton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Barton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Barton have a pool?
Yes, The Barton has a pool.
Does The Barton have accessible units?
No, The Barton does not have accessible units.
Does The Barton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Barton has units with dishwashers.
Does The Barton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Barton has units with air conditioning.
