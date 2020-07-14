Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology wine room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access valet service cats allowed on-site laundry cc payments dog grooming area e-payments nest technology online portal smoke-free community wine room

UP TO ONE MONTH FREE FREE on select apartment homes! Call to book your in-person tour today!



The Barton is an upscale, smoke-free apartment community minutes from St. Louis. Our community offers the ideal combination of city living when you want it and a quiet retreat when you need it. These perfectly centered rental apartments are located in the most sought-after location of Clayton, Missouri.



The Barton offers an array of one, two, and three-bedroom luxury apartment floor plans. Conveniently located close to Interstate 170 and the Clayton MetroLink Train Station, The Barton offers easy access to St. Louis and the surrounding suburbs. Walk to Straub's Market and the shops and restaurants at Ladue Crossing. Our Clayton, MO apartments sit conveniently on the Centennial Greenway Trail. This location provides a scenic path to Clayton's elite Shaw Park and Downtown Clayton. And to make coming home to The Barton a breeze, we offer bike storage and an enclosed parking garage.



If staying in is more your style The Barton includes a wide variety of upscale apartment amenities, like personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ grills, firepit, fitness center with Peloton bikes, and a Fitness-on-Demand studio. And we also cater to pets, offering a pet-friendly community with a pet spa and fenced dog park.



The luxury does not stop at your doorstep. Within our spacious floor plans, you will be surrounded by upscale features including custom-built kitchens with stainless-steel, energy-efficient appliances, and granite countertops. The master bathroom comes complete with heated floors and a TV embedded in the mirror. Every apartment also includes a NEST Thermometer and a washer and dryer.



This is not your typical apartment community. Location, plus amenities, makes The Barton one of the premier rental communities that the Saint Louis suburbs have to offer. Clayton's newest address is just the balance you need.