Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Southwood Apartments

6346 Southwood Avenue · (314) 310-1143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO 63105
Wydown Skinker

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$645

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Efficiency-1

$735

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom/1Bath-1

$840

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

1 Bedroom/1Bath-2

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom/1 Bath A-1

$920

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedroom/1 Bath A-2

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southwood Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south. The neighborhood features many shops and restaurants. Within in walking distance to Forest Park and close proximity to Washington University. Other nearby institutions include Fontbonne University, the St. Louis Artists Guild and St. Marys Health Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $35, Married Couple: $45
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 1
rent: $20
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 Space per Unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Southwood Apartments have any available units?
Southwood Apartments offers studio floorplans starting at $645, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $840, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $920. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Southwood Apartments have?
Some of Southwood Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Southwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Southwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Southwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Southwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Southwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Southwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Southwood Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Southwood Apartments have a pool?
No, Southwood Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Southwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Southwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Southwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Southwood Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Southwood Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Southwood Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
