All apartments in Claycomo
Find more places like 439 E Whittier Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claycomo, MO
/
439 E Whittier Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

439 E Whittier Street

439 East Whittier Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

439 East Whittier Street, Claycomo, MO 64119
Claycomo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Northland Home for Rent! 3 Bedroom $1140/Month - Check out this newly rehabbed Northland property for rent! Fresh paint, hardwood floors throughout, and ready for move in. Neighborhood in a popular area of Claycomo close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access! Great back deck and backyard. Get it before it's gone!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net. Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4978448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 E Whittier Street have any available units?
439 E Whittier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claycomo, MO.
What amenities does 439 E Whittier Street have?
Some of 439 E Whittier Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 E Whittier Street currently offering any rent specials?
439 E Whittier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 E Whittier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 439 E Whittier Street is pet friendly.
Does 439 E Whittier Street offer parking?
No, 439 E Whittier Street does not offer parking.
Does 439 E Whittier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 E Whittier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 E Whittier Street have a pool?
No, 439 E Whittier Street does not have a pool.
Does 439 E Whittier Street have accessible units?
No, 439 E Whittier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 439 E Whittier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 E Whittier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 439 E Whittier Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 E Whittier Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MONorth Kansas City, MOKearney, MO
Roeland Park, KSMission, KSMerriam, KSGrain Valley, MOPlatte City, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOSpring Hill, KSGardner, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City