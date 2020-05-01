All apartments in Claycomo
434 E. Park Avenue

434 East Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

434 East Park Avenue, Claycomo, MO 64119
Claycomo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
AVAILABLE NOW! - Northland Home for Rent! 3 Bedroom $1100/Month - Check out this newly rehabbed Northland property for rent! Fresh paint, hardwood floors throughout, and ready for move in. Neighborhood in a popular area of Claycomo close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access! Great back deck and backyard. Get it before it's gone! The nearby schools are above average.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5736310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 E. Park Avenue have any available units?
434 E. Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claycomo, MO.
What amenities does 434 E. Park Avenue have?
Some of 434 E. Park Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 E. Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
434 E. Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 E. Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 E. Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 434 E. Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 434 E. Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 434 E. Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 E. Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 E. Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 434 E. Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 434 E. Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 434 E. Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 434 E. Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 E. Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 E. Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 E. Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

