Claycomo, MO
205 East Longfellow Street
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:23 PM

205 East Longfellow Street

205 East Longfellow Street · No Longer Available
Location

205 East Longfellow Street, Claycomo, MO 64119
Claycomo

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
What an awesome ranch in Claycomo! Property has new paint/refinished hardwood floors. Property does have a one car attached garage. North Kansas City school district. You will not be disappointed with this home.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet fee may be required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. Application fees are NON REFUNDABLE. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 East Longfellow Street have any available units?
205 East Longfellow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claycomo, MO.
Is 205 East Longfellow Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 East Longfellow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 East Longfellow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 East Longfellow Street is pet friendly.
Does 205 East Longfellow Street offer parking?
Yes, 205 East Longfellow Street offers parking.
Does 205 East Longfellow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 East Longfellow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 East Longfellow Street have a pool?
No, 205 East Longfellow Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 East Longfellow Street have accessible units?
No, 205 East Longfellow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 East Longfellow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 East Longfellow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 East Longfellow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 East Longfellow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
