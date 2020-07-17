Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

1923 Holly Springs - Nixa, MO



This beautiful all brick, finished walkout basement features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2-car garage.



The open floor plan boasts a U-shaped kitchen, painted cabinets, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting, micro hood and breakfast bar.



Other updates include oil-rubbed bronze fixtures and hardware; tile in the kitchen, bathrooms, entry and utility room; corner fireplace with painted mantle, large deck off of the upper floor, and a covered patio from the basement.



You will find beautiful curb appeal highlighted by a landscaped yard, lush grass, brick mailbox, and a beautiful back yard that opens to an open lot with neighbors far from view.



Rent is $1495, due on the 1st of every month.



NO PETS!!!



*PLEASE SEE APPLICATION CRITERIA TAB BEFORE INQUIRING*



For more information, please contact leasingagent@887rent.com.