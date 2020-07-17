All apartments in Christian County
Find more places like 1923 Holly Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Christian County, MO
/
1923 Holly Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

1923 Holly Springs

1923 Hollysprings Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1923 Hollysprings Avenue, Christian County, MO 65714

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1923 Holly Springs - Nixa, MO

This beautiful all brick, finished walkout basement features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2-car garage.

The open floor plan boasts a U-shaped kitchen, painted cabinets, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting, micro hood and breakfast bar.

Other updates include oil-rubbed bronze fixtures and hardware; tile in the kitchen, bathrooms, entry and utility room; corner fireplace with painted mantle, large deck off of the upper floor, and a covered patio from the basement.

You will find beautiful curb appeal highlighted by a landscaped yard, lush grass, brick mailbox, and a beautiful back yard that opens to an open lot with neighbors far from view.

Rent is $1495, due on the 1st of every month.

NO PETS!!!

*PLEASE SEE APPLICATION CRITERIA TAB BEFORE INQUIRING*

For more information, please contact leasingagent@887rent.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Holly Springs have any available units?
1923 Holly Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Christian County, MO.
What amenities does 1923 Holly Springs have?
Some of 1923 Holly Springs's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Holly Springs currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Holly Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Holly Springs pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Holly Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Christian County.
Does 1923 Holly Springs offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Holly Springs offers parking.
Does 1923 Holly Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Holly Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Holly Springs have a pool?
No, 1923 Holly Springs does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Holly Springs have accessible units?
No, 1923 Holly Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Holly Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Holly Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Holly Springs have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 Holly Springs does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Black Rock
555 E Gold Street
Nixa, MO 65714

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, MOBentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, AR
Nixa, MOCarthage, MOOzark, MOBranson, MO
Republic, MOMountain Home, ARLebanon, MOBella Vista, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community CollegeMissouri State University-Springfield
NorthWest Arkansas Community College