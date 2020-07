Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar courtyard fire pit 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill media room garage parking on-site laundry clubhouse package receiving shuffle board

Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for. Every home is equipped with a modern, luxury feel complete with granite counter tops, wood vinyl flooring, dark wood cabinetry, over-sized islands, energy-efficient appliances and more. Residents of Watermark on Chesterfield Village will enjoy membership to our onsite, “wow-worthy” amenities, including a 24 hour health club, relaxing pool with cabanas, outdoor kitchen, and courtyards with group lawn games such as large Jenga and lawn bowling. We wouldn’t dare leave our furry friends out! Watermark at Chesterfield Village has even included an on-site Pet Spa for a convenient way to keep your pet clean and feeling great. Our community is conveniently located just minutes from the Chesterfield Valley and Interstate 64, and directly across from Central Park and the Chesterfield Amphitheater.