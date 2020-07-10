The Avalon Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per appliacnt
Deposit: $300 Minimum
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Weight Limit. Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow, German Shepherds
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Weight Limit. Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow, German Shepherds
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: No Weight Limit.