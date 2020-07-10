All apartments in Chesterfield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Avalon Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5:30pm
13630 Riverway Dr · (636) 489-1092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Check-In and Save --- Check in using social media (FB, Insta, Twitter) and we will waive the app fee!
Location

13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13601H · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13615L · Avail. Jul 17

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 13621D · Avail. Jul 29

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Avalon Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
green community
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Located in the prestigious community of Chesterfield and only moments away from major highways including 141, 270, and 64/40, The Avalon Apartment Homes puts you in the center of West County living! Enjoy the convenience of easy access to Metro Transit and entertainment destinations including Chesterfield Mall, West County Center, and Boone Crossing. The Avalon Apartment Homes is also located just minutes away from major area employers including Monsanto, Edward Jones, and St. Luke's Hospital as well as numerous institutions of higher education such as Logan University and Maryville University. The community offers two distinct floor plans designed around your needs and an abundance of amenities including newly renovated apartment homes with modern touches and a new clubhouse complete with a fitness center, business and conference room, and a swimming pool for relaxing summer days. Call today for a personalized tour and see why our residents love calling our community home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per appliacnt
Deposit: $300 Minimum
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Weight Limit. Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow, German Shepherds
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Weight Limit. Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow, German Shepherds
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: No Weight Limit.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Avalon Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Avalon Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chesterfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesterfield Rent Report.
What amenities does The Avalon Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Avalon Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Avalon Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Avalon Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Check-In and Save --- Check in using social media (FB, Insta, Twitter) and we will waive the app fee!
Is The Avalon Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Avalon Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Avalon Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Avalon Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Avalon Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Avalon Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Avalon Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Avalon Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Avalon Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, The Avalon Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does The Avalon Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Avalon Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
