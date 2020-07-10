Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage furnished garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse concierge 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments green community nest technology online portal package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Located in the prestigious community of Chesterfield and only moments away from major highways including 141, 270, and 64/40, The Avalon Apartment Homes puts you in the center of West County living! Enjoy the convenience of easy access to Metro Transit and entertainment destinations including Chesterfield Mall, West County Center, and Boone Crossing. The Avalon Apartment Homes is also located just minutes away from major area employers including Monsanto, Edward Jones, and St. Luke's Hospital as well as numerous institutions of higher education such as Logan University and Maryville University. The community offers two distinct floor plans designed around your needs and an abundance of amenities including newly renovated apartment homes with modern touches and a new clubhouse complete with a fitness center, business and conference room, and a swimming pool for relaxing summer days. Call today for a personalized tour and see why our residents love calling our community home!