Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:18 AM

2019 Terrimill Ter

2019 Terrimill Terrace · (636) 532-5900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2019 Terrimill Terrace, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
* Best Deal on the Market, MONTHLY RENT $2300 INCLUDES Gas, Electrical, Water, Sewer , over $400 value, you pay only $1900/Mo. *Charming 2 sty 4 bed, 3.5 bath house, Rockwood School Dist. Fresh Paint. Custom glass door entry, Large Formal Living & Dining Room (parquet wood floor), Remodeled Kitchen has granite counter tops, ceramic tile floor, lots of cabinets, Huge ceramic tile floor breakfast room, open French doors walk to Family room, wood floor, Fireplace, sliding door leading to all season garden fence backyard. Main floor Laundry. Upper lever - Lg Master bedroom suite, walk-in closet, remodeled bathroom, ceramic tile floor, oversize shower w/glass door, 3 additional bedrooms share Hall bath, Finished basement has Rec room, Bar & full bath, additional room can be used as Den/office/exercise room.
*Minimum 2 years lease. Credit Report, current Landlord & Job reference, 2 months pay check stub all required w/Application.
Appointment only, wear MASK. sign COVID-19 Harmless Form.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Terrimill Ter have any available units?
2019 Terrimill Ter has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesterfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesterfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 Terrimill Ter have?
Some of 2019 Terrimill Ter's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Terrimill Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Terrimill Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Terrimill Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2019 Terrimill Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield.
Does 2019 Terrimill Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Terrimill Ter does offer parking.
Does 2019 Terrimill Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Terrimill Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Terrimill Ter have a pool?
No, 2019 Terrimill Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Terrimill Ter have accessible units?
No, 2019 Terrimill Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Terrimill Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 Terrimill Ter has units with dishwashers.
