2019 Terrimill Ter

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

* Best Deal on the Market, MONTHLY RENT $2300 INCLUDES Gas, Electrical, Water, Sewer , over $400 value, you pay only $1900/Mo. *Charming 2 sty 4 bed, 3.5 bath house, Rockwood School Dist. Fresh Paint. Custom glass door entry, Large Formal Living & Dining Room (parquet wood floor), Remodeled Kitchen has granite counter tops, ceramic tile floor, lots of cabinets, Huge ceramic tile floor breakfast room, open French doors walk to Family room, wood floor, Fireplace, sliding door leading to all season garden fence backyard. Main floor Laundry. Upper lever - Lg Master bedroom suite, walk-in closet, remodeled bathroom, ceramic tile floor, oversize shower w/glass door, 3 additional bedrooms share Hall bath, Finished basement has Rec room, Bar & full bath, additional room can be used as Den/office/exercise room.

*Minimum 2 years lease. Credit Report, current Landlord & Job reference, 2 months pay check stub all required w/Application.

Appointment only, wear MASK. sign COVID-19 Harmless Form.