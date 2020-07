Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool internet access trash valet volleyball court gym racquetball court

Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, and more. Just moments from your apartment home you’ll enjoy dining and entertainment destinations, with convenient access to interstate 40/64. When it’s time to stay in, you won’t be disappointed. New lifestyle amenities arriving in 2020 include a core strength room, pool enhancements, clubhouse upgrades and more. Your apartment home also includes a full-sized washer and fireplace, valet trash and ceiling fans. 15Seventy Chesterfield is a pet friendly community, allowing abundant opportunities for play. Stop in today for your personal tour.