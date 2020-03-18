All apartments in Chesterfield
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard

151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard · (636) 532-1922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard, Chesterfield, MO 63005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 2798 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Triple Net Lease, One (1) year minimum Lease, One (1) month rent Security Deposit ... Great location in Chesterfield Valley! End of the building commercial space. The unit comes with a total of eight parking spaces with two spaces up front, and six spaces on the side of the building. There is also additional parking available in the rear. The building also offers a small kitchen area, bathroom, and sprinkler system. Easy access to Hwy 64/40, Spirit Airport, and Chesterfield Valley shopping and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard have any available units?
151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesterfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesterfield Rent Report.
Is 151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield.
Does 151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard have a pool?
No, 151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
