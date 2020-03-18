151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Triple Net Lease, One (1) year minimum Lease, One (1) month rent Security Deposit ... Great location in Chesterfield Valley! End of the building commercial space. The unit comes with a total of eight parking spaces with two spaces up front, and six spaces on the side of the building. There is also additional parking available in the rear. The building also offers a small kitchen area, bathroom, and sprinkler system. Easy access to Hwy 64/40, Spirit Airport, and Chesterfield Valley shopping and amenities.