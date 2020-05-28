1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Gorgeous Renovated Condo in Creve Coeur Crossing - This newly renovated condo is a must see! Complete with spacious vaulted ceilings, beautiful stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and plenty of cabinet/counter space, any cooks dream! The living room opens up to the kitchen and outdoor deck that overlooks a beautiful lake and stream that provides soothing views. The bedrooms are both large with plenty of closet space, with the master having its own full bath attached. Washer dryer is located in unit. Community pool access and one parking space is also included in the rent! Call today to schedule a showing!



