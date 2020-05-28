All apartments in Chesterfield
1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:28 AM

1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J

1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane · (314) 361-7474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Gorgeous Renovated Condo in Creve Coeur Crossing - This newly renovated condo is a must see! Complete with spacious vaulted ceilings, beautiful stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and plenty of cabinet/counter space, any cooks dream! The living room opens up to the kitchen and outdoor deck that overlooks a beautiful lake and stream that provides soothing views. The bedrooms are both large with plenty of closet space, with the master having its own full bath attached. Washer dryer is located in unit. Community pool access and one parking space is also included in the rent! Call today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE3806507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J have any available units?
1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesterfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesterfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J have?
Some of 1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J does offer parking.
Does 1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J have a pool?
Yes, 1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J has a pool.
Does 1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J have accessible units?
No, 1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J does not have units with dishwashers.
