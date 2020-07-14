All apartments in Carthage
Victorian Courtyard Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Victorian Courtyard Apartments

410 West Fir Road · (417) 222-2511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

410 West Fir Road, Carthage, MO 64836

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E-105E · Avail. Aug 8

$580

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-202B · Avail. Aug 8

$650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit C-111C · Avail. Aug 8

$650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit B-109B · Avail. Aug 8

$650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 845 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Victorian Courtyard Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
playground
trash valet
Welcome home to the finest apartment living in Carthage. 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans are available at this beautiful community. All electric with water, trash and sewer paid. Great location with shopping near by. All units are equipped with washer/dryer connections, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, carpet and vinyl throughout, patio/balcony, central heat and a/c and off street parking. Pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Victorian Courtyard Apartments have any available units?
Victorian Courtyard Apartments has 9 units available starting at $580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Victorian Courtyard Apartments have?
Some of Victorian Courtyard Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Victorian Courtyard Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Victorian Courtyard Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Victorian Courtyard Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Victorian Courtyard Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Victorian Courtyard Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Victorian Courtyard Apartments offers parking.
Does Victorian Courtyard Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Victorian Courtyard Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Victorian Courtyard Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Victorian Courtyard Apartments has a pool.
Does Victorian Courtyard Apartments have accessible units?
No, Victorian Courtyard Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Victorian Courtyard Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Victorian Courtyard Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Victorian Courtyard Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Victorian Courtyard Apartments has units with air conditioning.
