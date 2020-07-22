Apartment List
9 Apartments for rent in Carthage, MO with parking

7 Units Available
Victorian Courtyard Apartments
410 West Fir Road, Carthage, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
845 sqft
Welcome home to the finest apartment living in Carthage. 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans are available at this beautiful community. All electric with water, trash and sewer paid. Great location with shopping near by.
1 Unit Available
Heritage Acres
202 Split Rail Drive
202 Split Rail Drive, Jasper County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1582 sqft
For Rent- 5 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom home, split level. Kitchen has cambria quarts countertops, 3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms in the finished basement. The house has a large back deck and a storage shed.
6 Units Available
Northpark Apartments
3502 Newman Rd, Joplin, MO
1 Bedroom
$620
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
855 sqft
Northpark Apartments in Joplin, MO offers multiple floor plans, superior amenities, convenient location, and affordable monthly rent plans for qualifying low-income families and individuals. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE392180)

1 Unit Available
2124 E 32nd Ct
2124 E 32nd Ct, Joplin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
THIS UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE ON 9-1-2020 Nice executive 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage duplex on the south side of Joplin just 1 block from 32nd St. Lawn care included. NO PETS OR SMOKING. We do back ground checks and credit checks.

1 Unit Available
1111 S Wisconsin
1111 Wisconsin Avenue, Joplin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$645
2 Bedroom 1 Bath house Ready December 1st! - 2 Bedroom 1 bath house. New carpet, new paint. New central heat and air! All electric. Off street parking. This house is located near 3 miles of walking/running tracks.

1 Unit Available
2920 E 15th Street
2920 East 15th Street, Joplin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom/2 bath home featuring all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, kitchen has island/eat at bar, covered back porch, washer/dryer hookups, privacy fenced back yard, and 2 car attached garage. All electric.

1 Unit Available
1414 Iowa
1414 Iowa Avenue, Joplin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$565
627 sqft
For lease, not for sale. 12 Month lease w/ $500 deposit. Subject to acceptable credit report. No Pets. No Smoking. Updated throughout. Convenient location! Available 8/1.

1 Unit Available
714 W 12th St
714 W 12th St, Webb City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$600
PRICE REDUCED This is a well taken care of 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex close to shopping in Webb City with off street parking. We do background checks and credit checks with an application fee. Household income must exceed 3x rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Carthage, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carthage apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

