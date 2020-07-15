All apartments in Carthage
Find more places like 806 Wendy Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carthage, MO
/
806 Wendy Ln
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

806 Wendy Ln

806 Wendy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

806 Wendy Lane, Carthage, MO 64836

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 806 Wendy LN - Property Id: 154481

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154481
Property Id 154481

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Wendy Ln have any available units?
806 Wendy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carthage, MO.
What amenities does 806 Wendy Ln have?
Some of 806 Wendy Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Wendy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
806 Wendy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Wendy Ln pet-friendly?
No, 806 Wendy Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carthage.
Does 806 Wendy Ln offer parking?
No, 806 Wendy Ln does not offer parking.
Does 806 Wendy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Wendy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Wendy Ln have a pool?
No, 806 Wendy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 806 Wendy Ln have accessible units?
No, 806 Wendy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Wendy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Wendy Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Wendy Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Wendy Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victorian Courtyard Apartments
410 West Fir Road
Carthage, MO 64836

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARJoplin, MO
Fort Scott, KSCenterton, ARBella Vista, AR
Pittsburg, KSGravette, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

Missouri Southern State University
NorthWest Arkansas Community College