Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
806 Wendy Ln
806 Wendy Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
806 Wendy Lane, Carthage, MO 64836
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 806 Wendy LN - Property Id: 154481
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154481
Property Id 154481
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5915543)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 806 Wendy Ln have any available units?
806 Wendy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carthage, MO
.
What amenities does 806 Wendy Ln have?
Some of 806 Wendy Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 806 Wendy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
806 Wendy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Wendy Ln pet-friendly?
No, 806 Wendy Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carthage
.
Does 806 Wendy Ln offer parking?
No, 806 Wendy Ln does not offer parking.
Does 806 Wendy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Wendy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Wendy Ln have a pool?
No, 806 Wendy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 806 Wendy Ln have accessible units?
No, 806 Wendy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Wendy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Wendy Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Wendy Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Wendy Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
