Cape Girardeau, MO
The District at Cape
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

The District at Cape

Open Now until 6pm
630 S Spring St · (573) 267-5959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

630 S Spring St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 436-SP-436SPF · Avail. Jul 22

$612

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 641-SP-641SPF · Avail. Aug 8

$683

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 645-SP-645SPH · Avail. Sep 9

$683

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 430-SH-430SHH · Avail. Aug 8

$643

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 430-SH-430SHG · Avail. Aug 17

$643

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 424-SP-424SPG · Avail. Aug 8

$643

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 412-SH-412SHC · Avail. Aug 8

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Unit 412-SH-412SHD · Avail. Sep 15

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Unit 421-SH-421SHG · Avail. Aug 8

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The District at Cape.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
pool table
roommate matching
Are you looking for a unique community that blends historic charm with a vibrant location? At The District at the Cape, youll find a vast array of floorplans, an abundance of amenities, proximity to SEMO and much more! Take a tour and experience our thriving resident community and all that we have to offer. The District at the Cape, where convenience, comfort and quality merge, providing you the perfect place to call home.




The District at the Cape has an outstanding location situated near the Mississippi River in an area that combines historical landmarks with a wide range of recreational possibilities. Our convenient location is just minutes from 74 and I-55, Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) and offers a vast assortment of shopping, restaurants and entertainment options to satisfy all interests.




Take advantage of the complimentary The District at the Cape shuttle and avoid the hassles of finding the perfect parking spot or the long walk ahead. The shuttle runs Monday through Friday from early morning to late afternoon and services the main SEMO and River campuses, Schnucks, Aldi, Target, Wal-Mart and West Park Mall. Whether youre a student off to class, a family running to the grocery, ready for a day of shopping or off to meet friends for lunch, well get you to your destination safe and on time! Please ask for the Shuttle schedule or click the schedule link at the right for more information.




Be sure to stay connected! Join us for exciting community activities and well keep you in touch with current events all over town. You wont miss a thing when you choose The District at the Cape as your home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Starts at $100
Move-in Fees: Starts at $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The District at Cape have any available units?
The District at Cape has 22 units available starting at $612 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The District at Cape have?
Some of The District at Cape's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The District at Cape currently offering any rent specials?
The District at Cape is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The District at Cape pet-friendly?
Yes, The District at Cape is pet friendly.
Does The District at Cape offer parking?
Yes, The District at Cape offers parking.
Does The District at Cape have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The District at Cape offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The District at Cape have a pool?
Yes, The District at Cape has a pool.
Does The District at Cape have accessible units?
Yes, The District at Cape has accessible units.
Does The District at Cape have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The District at Cape has units with dishwashers.
Does The District at Cape have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The District at Cape has units with air conditioning.
