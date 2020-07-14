The District at Cape

Amenities

Unit Amenities range air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool accessible gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments game room internet cafe online portal package receiving pool table roommate matching

Are you looking for a unique community that blends historic charm with a vibrant location? At The District at the Cape, youll find a vast array of floorplans, an abundance of amenities, proximity to SEMO and much more! Take a tour and experience our thriving resident community and all that we have to offer. The District at the Cape, where convenience, comfort and quality merge, providing you the perfect place to call home.









The District at the Cape has an outstanding location situated near the Mississippi River in an area that combines historical landmarks with a wide range of recreational possibilities. Our convenient location is just minutes from 74 and I-55, Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) and offers a vast assortment of shopping, restaurants and entertainment options to satisfy all interests.









Take advantage of the complimentary The District at the Cape shuttle and avoid the hassles of finding the perfect parking spot or the long walk ahead. The shuttle runs Monday through Friday from early morning to late afternoon and services the main SEMO and River campuses, Schnucks, Aldi, Target, Wal-Mart and West Park Mall. Whether youre a student off to class, a family running to the grocery, ready for a day of shopping or off to meet friends for lunch, well get you to your destination safe and on time! Please ask for the Shuttle schedule or click the schedule link at the right for more information.









Be sure to stay connected! Join us for exciting community activities and well keep you in touch with current events all over town. You wont miss a thing when you choose The District at the Cape as your home!