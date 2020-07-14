Rent Calculator
Cape Girardeau, MO
829 North Missouri Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 9:30 AM
1 of 11
829 North Missouri Street
829 North Missouri Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
829 North Missouri Avenue, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Amenities
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1400; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $1200.00; IMRID24457
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 829 North Missouri Street have any available units?
829 North Missouri Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cape Girardeau, MO
.
Is 829 North Missouri Street currently offering any rent specials?
829 North Missouri Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 North Missouri Street pet-friendly?
No, 829 North Missouri Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cape Girardeau
.
Does 829 North Missouri Street offer parking?
Yes, 829 North Missouri Street offers parking.
Does 829 North Missouri Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 North Missouri Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 North Missouri Street have a pool?
No, 829 North Missouri Street does not have a pool.
Does 829 North Missouri Street have accessible units?
No, 829 North Missouri Street does not have accessible units.
Does 829 North Missouri Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 North Missouri Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 829 North Missouri Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 829 North Missouri Street does not have units with air conditioning.
