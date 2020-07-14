All apartments in Cape Girardeau
607 North St
607 North St

607 North Street · (573) 587-2672 ext. 2
Location

607 North Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 607 North St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2166 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
607 North St Available 08/01/20 4 Bed/2 Bath House By Campus Available This Summer - This four bedroom, two bathroom house will be coming available in August. It is within walking-distance of Southeast Missouri State University. Call 573-583-3354 with any questions! House is currently leased through July 31st.

NO Smoking

Pets:
- A signed Pet Agreement is required, as well as up-to-date vet records.
- There is an additional Pet Deposit of $250, half of which is refundable after move out.
- There is a monthly pet fee of $30/dog, $20/cat.
- Some dog breeds are restricted.
- No more than 2 dogs; 3 pets total

Housing Assistance:
- This property does Not accept EMAA/HUD/Housing Assistance.

(RLNE3510568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

