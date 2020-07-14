Amenities
607 North St Available 08/01/20 4 Bed/2 Bath House By Campus Available This Summer - This four bedroom, two bathroom house will be coming available in August. It is within walking-distance of Southeast Missouri State University. Call 573-583-3354 with any questions! House is currently leased through July 31st.
NO Smoking
Pets:
- A signed Pet Agreement is required, as well as up-to-date vet records.
- There is an additional Pet Deposit of $250, half of which is refundable after move out.
- There is a monthly pet fee of $30/dog, $20/cat.
- Some dog breeds are restricted.
- No more than 2 dogs; 3 pets total
Housing Assistance:
- This property does Not accept EMAA/HUD/Housing Assistance.
