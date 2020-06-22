Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage

2983 Pine Hill Spur Available 07/15/20 Craftsman Neighborhood Home in Walden Park - Beautiful Construction, Executive Level Home in The Walden Park Neighborhood. Featuring Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Master Suite With Separate Tub And Shower, Gas Fireplace, Covered Deck Off Dining Room, Open Concept Kitchen/Dining And Living Room, Large Finished Family Room In The Basement, Hardwood And Ceramic Tile Flooring, Granite Countertops, Main Level Laundry,Two Inch Plantation Blinds Throughout, Neighborhood Clubhouse Featuring A Salt-Water Pool, 24 Hour Fitness Area, Large Great Room That Can Be Reserved For Private Parties. As An Extra Bonus You'll Enjoy The City Of Cape Girardeau Fitness Trail That Comes Right Up To The Neighborhood. Small Pet Under 35 lbs Mature Weight May Be Considered. Call For An Appointment.



Rental Qualifications: There is a $30 application fee per adult. We run a background and credit check. We like to see a credit score above 620 and require monthly income to be 3x the rent.



(RLNE3479482)