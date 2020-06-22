All apartments in Cape Girardeau
2983 Pine Hill Spur
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2983 Pine Hill Spur

2983 Pine Hill Spur · (573) 332-8100
Location

2983 Pine Hill Spur, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2983 Pine Hill Spur · Avail. Jul 15

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2423 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
2983 Pine Hill Spur Available 07/15/20 Craftsman Neighborhood Home in Walden Park - Beautiful Construction, Executive Level Home in The Walden Park Neighborhood. Featuring Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Master Suite With Separate Tub And Shower, Gas Fireplace, Covered Deck Off Dining Room, Open Concept Kitchen/Dining And Living Room, Large Finished Family Room In The Basement, Hardwood And Ceramic Tile Flooring, Granite Countertops, Main Level Laundry,Two Inch Plantation Blinds Throughout, Neighborhood Clubhouse Featuring A Salt-Water Pool, 24 Hour Fitness Area, Large Great Room That Can Be Reserved For Private Parties. As An Extra Bonus You'll Enjoy The City Of Cape Girardeau Fitness Trail That Comes Right Up To The Neighborhood. Small Pet Under 35 lbs Mature Weight May Be Considered. Call For An Appointment.

Rental Qualifications: There is a $30 application fee per adult. We run a background and credit check. We like to see a credit score above 620 and require monthly income to be 3x the rent.

(RLNE3479482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2983 Pine Hill Spur have any available units?
2983 Pine Hill Spur has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2983 Pine Hill Spur have?
Some of 2983 Pine Hill Spur's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2983 Pine Hill Spur currently offering any rent specials?
2983 Pine Hill Spur isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2983 Pine Hill Spur pet-friendly?
Yes, 2983 Pine Hill Spur is pet friendly.
Does 2983 Pine Hill Spur offer parking?
Yes, 2983 Pine Hill Spur does offer parking.
Does 2983 Pine Hill Spur have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2983 Pine Hill Spur offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2983 Pine Hill Spur have a pool?
Yes, 2983 Pine Hill Spur has a pool.
Does 2983 Pine Hill Spur have accessible units?
No, 2983 Pine Hill Spur does not have accessible units.
Does 2983 Pine Hill Spur have units with dishwashers?
No, 2983 Pine Hill Spur does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2983 Pine Hill Spur have units with air conditioning?
No, 2983 Pine Hill Spur does not have units with air conditioning.
