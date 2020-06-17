All apartments in Cape Girardeau
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2530 Walden Blvd

2530 Walden Boulevard · (573) 332-8100
Location

2530 Walden Boulevard, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2530 Walden Blvd · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1660 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Newer Cottage At Walden Park - Lovely Newer Cottage in Quiet Walden Park Neighborhood with Access to the City Walking Trail. This Cottage Features Oakwood Flooring Throughout, Gas Fireplace w Custom Mantle, Designer Light Fixtures and Can Lighting Throughout, Quartz Countertops With Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Tiled Shower in Master Bath With Large Soaking Tub and Double Vanity Sink, And An Oversized Garage. Walden Park Clubhouse Includes A Pool, 24 Hour Fitness Center, WiFi Cafe' and Meeting Rooms available for Reservation. Two Inch Plantation Blinds and Refrigerator will be provided when leased. Small Pet Under 35 lbs At Mature Weight May Be Considered For Additional Pet Rent Per Month. Please Call For an Appointment.

Rental Qualifications: There is a $30 application fee per adult. We run a background and credit check. We like to see a credit score above 620 and require monthly income to be 3x the rent.

(RLNE5177294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

