2530 Walden Blvd

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel 24hr gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access

Newer Cottage At Walden Park - Lovely Newer Cottage in Quiet Walden Park Neighborhood with Access to the City Walking Trail. This Cottage Features Oakwood Flooring Throughout, Gas Fireplace w Custom Mantle, Designer Light Fixtures and Can Lighting Throughout, Quartz Countertops With Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Tiled Shower in Master Bath With Large Soaking Tub and Double Vanity Sink, And An Oversized Garage. Walden Park Clubhouse Includes A Pool, 24 Hour Fitness Center, WiFi Cafe' and Meeting Rooms available for Reservation. Two Inch Plantation Blinds and Refrigerator will be provided when leased. Small Pet Under 35 lbs At Mature Weight May Be Considered For Additional Pet Rent Per Month. Please Call For an Appointment.



Rental Qualifications: There is a $30 application fee per adult. We run a background and credit check. We like to see a credit score above 620 and require monthly income to be 3x the rent.



(RLNE5177294)