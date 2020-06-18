All apartments in Cape Girardeau
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

1437 N. Water

1437 North Water Street · No Longer Available
Cape Girardeau
3 Bedrooms
Location

1437 North Water Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 N. Water have any available units?
1437 N. Water doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Is 1437 N. Water currently offering any rent specials?
1437 N. Water isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 N. Water pet-friendly?
No, 1437 N. Water is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Girardeau.
Does 1437 N. Water offer parking?
No, 1437 N. Water does not offer parking.
Does 1437 N. Water have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 N. Water does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 N. Water have a pool?
No, 1437 N. Water does not have a pool.
Does 1437 N. Water have accessible units?
No, 1437 N. Water does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 N. Water have units with dishwashers?
No, 1437 N. Water does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1437 N. Water have units with air conditioning?
No, 1437 N. Water does not have units with air conditioning.
