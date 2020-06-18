Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cape Girardeau
Find more places like 1437 N. Water.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cape Girardeau, MO
/
1437 N. Water
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1437 N. Water
1437 North Water Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cape Girardeau
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1437 North Water Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1437 N. Water have any available units?
1437 N. Water doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cape Girardeau, MO
.
Is 1437 N. Water currently offering any rent specials?
1437 N. Water isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 N. Water pet-friendly?
No, 1437 N. Water is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cape Girardeau
.
Does 1437 N. Water offer parking?
No, 1437 N. Water does not offer parking.
Does 1437 N. Water have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 N. Water does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 N. Water have a pool?
No, 1437 N. Water does not have a pool.
Does 1437 N. Water have accessible units?
No, 1437 N. Water does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 N. Water have units with dishwashers?
No, 1437 N. Water does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1437 N. Water have units with air conditioning?
No, 1437 N. Water does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The District at Cape
630 S Spring St
Cape Girardeau, MO 63703
Similar Pages
Cape Girardeau 3 Bedrooms
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Murphysboro, IL
Jackson, MO
Carbondale, IL
Apartments Near Colleges
Southeast Missouri State University