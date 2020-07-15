All apartments in Callaway County
Callaway County, MO
8430 County Route 349
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

8430 County Route 349

8430 County Road 349 · No Longer Available
Location

8430 County Road 349, Callaway County, MO 65063

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Very nice older home in a private setting. Quiet area near Guthrie, MO. 5 acres of land, that could be set up for a horse or two. Very nice sunroom and back deck overlooking gorgeous lot setting. Two outbuildings on property (not available to use or for access by tenant), as well as a one car garage in basement (owner's storage). Lawn care AND trash service are included! Excellent internet available through Callabyte Technologies. You have to see this place. Tons of charm!

Very easy access to Highway 54. Less than 3 miles to New Bloomfield, 11 Miles to Fulton, and 16.5 miles to Jefferson City.
Very nice home on private setting. 5 acres! Could be set up for a couple horses, no fencing exists, but it could easily be done. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an unfinished basement and a very nice sunroom and back deck. Attached one car garage with second garage stall converted into a "breezeway"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8430 County Route 349 have any available units?
8430 County Route 349 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Callaway County, MO.
Is 8430 County Route 349 currently offering any rent specials?
8430 County Route 349 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8430 County Route 349 pet-friendly?
No, 8430 County Route 349 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Callaway County.
Does 8430 County Route 349 offer parking?
Yes, 8430 County Route 349 offers parking.
Does 8430 County Route 349 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8430 County Route 349 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8430 County Route 349 have a pool?
No, 8430 County Route 349 does not have a pool.
Does 8430 County Route 349 have accessible units?
No, 8430 County Route 349 does not have accessible units.
Does 8430 County Route 349 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8430 County Route 349 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8430 County Route 349 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8430 County Route 349 does not have units with air conditioning.
