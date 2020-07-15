8430 County Route 349

Amenities

patio / balcony garage internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Very nice older home in a private setting. Quiet area near Guthrie, MO. 5 acres of land, that could be set up for a horse or two. Very nice sunroom and back deck overlooking gorgeous lot setting. Two outbuildings on property (not available to use or for access by tenant), as well as a one car garage in basement (owner's storage). Lawn care AND trash service are included! Excellent internet available through Callabyte Technologies. You have to see this place. Tons of charm!



Very easy access to Highway 54. Less than 3 miles to New Bloomfield, 11 Miles to Fulton, and 16.5 miles to Jefferson City.

Very nice home on private setting. 5 acres! Could be set up for a couple horses, no fencing exists, but it could easily be done. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an unfinished basement and a very nice sunroom and back deck. Attached one car garage with second garage stall converted into a "breezeway"