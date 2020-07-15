All apartments in Callaway County
4715 County Rd 351
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

4715 County Rd 351

4715 County Road 351 · (573) 228-9022
Location

4715 County Road 351, Callaway County, MO 65251

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4715 County Rd 351 · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 1 Bedroom House On A Majestic 13 Acre Lot! - Check out this charming one bedroom house located on a beautiful 13 acre lot. Includes a pond, large garage/shop and large wooden deck. High vaulted ceilings, wood laminate and tile flooring. Washer and dryer hookups.

Pets are allowed, maximum of 2. (No German Shepherds, Doberman Pinchers, American Staffordshire Terriers aka "pit bulls", Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas or any mixes of these breeds will be approved). In addition, there will be a $300 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, due at time of lease signing and the monthly rent will increase by $25/mo.

To apply for this property or view other available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com

(RLNE5150517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

