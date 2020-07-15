4715 County Rd 351

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 1 Bedroom House On A Majestic 13 Acre Lot! - Check out this charming one bedroom house located on a beautiful 13 acre lot. Includes a pond, large garage/shop and large wooden deck. High vaulted ceilings, wood laminate and tile flooring. Washer and dryer hookups.



Pets are allowed, maximum of 2. (No German Shepherds, Doberman Pinchers, American Staffordshire Terriers aka "pit bulls", Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas or any mixes of these breeds will be approved). In addition, there will be a $300 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, due at time of lease signing and the monthly rent will increase by $25/mo.



